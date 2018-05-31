Video
Staff save the day with Christmas dance routine at Barley care home
PUBLISHED: 12:01 25 December 2019
Staff at a Barley care home have stepped up to put on a show for residents, after the singer booked to perform at their Christmas party had to cancel at the last minute.
The Margaret House Christmas dancers. Picture: Margaret House
Care workers saved the day at the Margaret House Christmas party in Church End with their impromptu dance routine to the Mariah Carey classic, All I want for Christmas Is You.
The dance has been hailed as "amazing" and residents even got up to dance with staff at the end of the number. A recording of the performance, in full, has been shared online as Margaret House staff are hoping they spread the festive cheer far and wide this Christmas.
For more on the care home, go to www.margarethouse.co.uk.