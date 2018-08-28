Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Barley care home worker wins industry award

PUBLISHED: 07:01 14 December 2018

Lea-Ann Smith, centre, with her care award. Picture: HCPA

Lea-Ann Smith, centre, with her care award. Picture: HCPA

Archant

A dedicated worker at a Barley care home has been rewarded for “reaching the highest of standards” and “achieving excellence” at an industry awards.

Lea-Ann Smith – who works at Margaret House Residential & Dementia Care Home – won the Compassion In Care Award, sponsored by NJS Consultancy Services, at a glittering Knebworth Barns bash by the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association.

Lea-Ann spends lots of time beyond her contracted hours arranging things for service users. She has come up with countless new ideas, such as getting residents to choose the birthday cake they want to be made for them, and running dance and fitness sessions. She has also introduced Magic Mornings, where people living in the community with dementia join residents to play games.

Lea-Ann said: “My residents are my family. I love every single one of them. I love turning up to work every day and I will continue to love my job.”

For more on Margaret House go to www.margarethouse.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Royston Crow visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Royston Crow staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Royston Crow account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Royston vicar thanks community in wake of devastating church blaze

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Second witness appeal after devastating Royston church fire

Emergency services on the scene at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police appeal for witnesses following Royston church fire

Police are appealing for witnesses to the blaze at St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Gemma Rose

Royston church fire treated as arson

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

Firefighters tackle huge Royston church fire

A fire has broken out at the St John the Baptist Church in Royston. Picture: Emma Jones

Most Read

Police appeal after man suffers a fractured skull in unprovoked attack at Liverpool Street station

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with the assault. Pic: BTP

Can you help identify refugee found drowned in the Thames?

Police have issued a picture of Moustafa Ragouni in a bid to trace his next of kin. Picture: Met Police

Deal signed for 30-storey Premier Inn hotel on Limehouse site left abandoned 10 years

New Holiday Inn hotel for Limehouse in deal announced by developers. Picture: Rockwell

Fraudster cons £60k out of Uber driver in Spitalfields Market con

Police would like to speak to this man. Pic: Met Police

Cost of ‘Lutfur’s palace’ increases to £120m following asbestos discovery

The new civic centre will now cost £120m. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the Royston Crow

Train problems affecting Royston and Letchworth

A power issue is creating disruption on Great Northern services. Picture: Nick Gill.

Barley care home worker wins industry award

Lea-Ann Smith, centre, with her care award. Picture: HCPA

Madness to perform at racecourse next summer

Madness will perform at Newmarket Racecourse

The Cabinet at Reed: Planning permission refusal upheld by inspector

Save the Cabinet campaginers, pictured after the planning meeting where NHDC refused permission to turn the 400-year-old pub into a house, are pleased the decision has been upheld after a public inquiry. Picture: Clive Porter

Recommended Film of the Week: Aquaman (12A)

Aquaman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists