Barley care home worker wins industry award

Lea-Ann Smith, centre, with her care award. Picture: HCPA Archant

A dedicated worker at a Barley care home has been rewarded for “reaching the highest of standards” and “achieving excellence” at an industry awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lea-Ann Smith – who works at Margaret House Residential & Dementia Care Home – won the Compassion In Care Award, sponsored by NJS Consultancy Services, at a glittering Knebworth Barns bash by the Hertfordshire Care Providers Association.

Lea-Ann spends lots of time beyond her contracted hours arranging things for service users. She has come up with countless new ideas, such as getting residents to choose the birthday cake they want to be made for them, and running dance and fitness sessions. She has also introduced Magic Mornings, where people living in the community with dementia join residents to play games.

Lea-Ann said: “My residents are my family. I love every single one of them. I love turning up to work every day and I will continue to love my job.”

For more on Margaret House go to www.margarethouse.co.uk.