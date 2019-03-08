Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant Archant

An air ambulance landed in Royston this morning after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called at 11.04am to reports of a man becoming unwell near Market Hill and Fish Hill.

Police, a hazardous area response team, an ambulance and the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, with the air ambulance landing in Priory Memorial Gardens.

The man was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage by land ambulance, but further information on his condition is not available at this time.