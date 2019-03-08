Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

PUBLISHED: 13:18 19 March 2019

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Archant

An air ambulance landed in Royston this morning after a man suffered a cardiac arrest.

Emergency services were called at 11.04am to reports of a man becoming unwell near Market Hill and Fish Hill.

Police, a hazardous area response team, an ambulance and the Magpas Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, with the air ambulance landing in Priory Memorial Gardens.

The man was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage by land ambulance, but further information on his condition is not available at this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Royston sister of stabbing victim pushes for tougher knife crime sentences

Karen Blackaby (right) is calling for tougher knife crime sentences after her brother Lee Pomeroy was stabbed to death on a train. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Blackaby

South Cambridgeshire announces plans to resettle refugee families from Syria

Cllr Hazel Smith, lead cabinet member for housing in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cattle evacuated as fire crews tackle 100-tonne straw blaze near Ashwell

Crews tackle a 100-tonne straw blaze in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire

Cambridgeshire’s low MMR vaccination rate blamed on anti-vaccine messages on social media

The declining immunisation rate nationally has been attributed to 'fake news' on social media.

Most Read

Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Royston sister of stabbing victim pushes for tougher knife crime sentences

Karen Blackaby (right) is calling for tougher knife crime sentences after her brother Lee Pomeroy was stabbed to death on a train. Picture: Courtesy of Karen Blackaby

South Cambridgeshire announces plans to resettle refugee families from Syria

Cllr Hazel Smith, lead cabinet member for housing in South Cambridgeshire. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cattle evacuated as fire crews tackle 100-tonne straw blaze near Ashwell

Crews tackle a 100-tonne straw blaze in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire

Cambridgeshire’s low MMR vaccination rate blamed on anti-vaccine messages on social media

The declining immunisation rate nationally has been attributed to 'fake news' on social media.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Air ambulance lands in Royston after man suffers cardiac arrest

Magpas Air Ambulance landed in Royston this morning. Picture: Archant

Record number of knives surrendered in Hertfordshire amnesty

Hertfordshire police knives amnesty: 680 knives were deposited in the bins at police stations in Hatfield, Stevenage and Watford, with mobile bins and operations bringing the total up to just shy of 1,000. Picture: Herts police

Cattle evacuated as fire crews tackle 100-tonne straw blaze near Ashwell

Crews tackle a 100-tonne straw blaze in Ashwell. Picture: Herts Fire

Cambridgeshire’s low MMR vaccination rate blamed on anti-vaccine messages on social media

The declining immunisation rate nationally has been attributed to 'fake news' on social media.

Cambridge Film Festival presents new ‘pay what you can afford’ movie season

Withnail and I can be seen as part of the new Cambridge Film Festival presents 'A Film I Love...' season.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists