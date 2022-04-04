News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Man hospitalised with serious injuries following incident in Whaddon

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 5:09 PM April 4, 2022
Emergency services attended the incident in Whaddon on Saturday afternoon (April 2).

Emergency services attended the incident in Whaddon on Saturday afternoon (April 2). - Credit: File/PA

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after an incident in Whaddon. 

Cambridgeshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene in Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon (April 2). 

Residents reported seeing an air ambulance, road ambulance and three police cars, later followed by the forensic support unit.  

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.24pm on Saturday with reports of concern for a man in Bridge Street, Whaddon. 

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. 

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.” 


Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Whaddon News

Don't Miss

Cllr Steve Jarvis is calling on Hertfordshire County Council to reduce the number of potholes on the A505

Make the A505 Safer

'Outrageous' lack of action on A505 potholes

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
The Axe and Compasses in Arkesden, which was due to serve 150 Mother's Day meals, has been destroyed

Pubs | Updated

Much-loved Arkesden pub destroyed by fire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A total eight men have received penalties after violence on East Street, Cambridge (pictured) before a football game

Cambridge Magistrates' Court

Violent football fans barred from UK matches after Luton Town incident

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Jane Gill sledging with her four-year-old granddaughter Rosie in Hertfordshire, 2017. 

Hertfordshire Weather

Met Office forecasts snow in Hertfordshire this week

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon