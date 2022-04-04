Emergency services attended the incident in Whaddon on Saturday afternoon (April 2). - Credit: File/PA

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after an incident in Whaddon.

Cambridgeshire Police and the East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene in Bridge Street on Saturday afternoon (April 2).

Residents reported seeing an air ambulance, road ambulance and three police cars, later followed by the forensic support unit.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.24pm on Saturday with reports of concern for a man in Bridge Street, Whaddon.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The man was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”



