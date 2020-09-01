Mum thanks Royston pub staff for their ‘incredible care’ after partner collapses during lunch

The mum of a four-year-old boy has thanked staff for looking after her family when her partner collapsed while having lunch at a Royston pub.

Felicity Deuchars, 29, was at the Jolly Postie with her grandad Dennis Wooding – who lives in Coombelands in the town – her partner Nathan Jones, sister Jessica Scrivener and son Isaac when Nathan became unwell.

Felicity, who has been with Nathan for a year and travelled from her Stowmarket home to Royston, told the Crow: “We booked a table at the Jolly Postie to see my grandad and have some lunch now some of the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

“In the car Nathan said he felt a bit sick, we ordered food and drink and Nathan went to the loo and came back as white as a sheet – he collapsed in my arms and I managed to get him outside and staff brought him a bucket as he was being sick.

Isaac with the Jolly Postie's Emily, who played games with the four-year-old when his mum's partner became ill. Picture: David Hatton Isaac with the Jolly Postie's Emily, who played games with the four-year-old when his mum's partner became ill. Picture: David Hatton

“At the beginning of lockdown he had appendicitis, and when he said he was in pain I knew what it was and called an ambulance, but it was really scary to see him doubled over in pain on the pavement.

“Nathan’s phone was nearly out of battery and I wasn’t able to go with him because of COVID, plus we only had my car.”

“In these really uncertain times when no one can go near each other, humanity prevailed. Staff were playing with my son, and had taken care of our meal free of charge. I cancelled mine and my partners food but they ensured the rest of my family still ate. They also offered to make me something else. An elderly man got Nathan a glass of water and gave him his blanket. The ambulance crew were fantastic as well.

“My family and I are so grateful to everyone who took incredible care of us during this worrying experience. It wasn’t what Jolly Postie staff had signed up for but they really did help with everything without hesitation.

“They were so good with my son – waitress Emily taught him how to play noughts and crosses and they even provided him with some toys to play with. I kept checking on my son and he was having the time of his life playing with staff. I let him come out to see the ambulance and he said to Nathan, ‘I really hope you get better’.

“I would love everyone working that day to know how much it means to me and my partner for their brilliant care – it warmed my heart to see people still being there for strangers in these worrying times.”

Nathan, 39, said: “I just want to thank Emily and all the staff at the Jolly Postie for being really supportive to me, Felicity and Isaac. It was nice to hear they had looked after everyone with sorting the bill too and ensuring Isaac was OK and safe.”

Lewis Daniel, trainee assistant manager at the Jolly Postie, said: “It is the ethos of McMullen that our pubs are locally run and serve the local community well and we have a great feeling of pride and loyalty to our community at the Jolly Postie. “Our team want to do well and we want to give our best so that our customers can trust in our service and want to come back to see us. The team are committed and enthusiastic to provide the best service whenever we can.

“Our sense of community is so important at the Jolly postie, at the start of lockdown we were so pleased to be able to reach out to the local community with food parcels and food banks and now we are so happy to be back striving to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our local customers.

“We have a fantastic team spirit in the pub –‘our Mac’s family’ – we support each other in the workplace and in our home lives, have good camaraderie between us and encourage each other to produce successful results and keep up individual spirits.”

