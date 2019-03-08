Advanced search

Man charged in connection with armed robberies at Meldreth shop

PUBLISHED: 12:18 08 April 2019

A 21-year-old man is set to appear in court this morning after he was charged in connection with two armed robberies at Meldreth’s One Stop shop.

Troy Aldous, of Bucksherd Close in Great Cambourne, has been charged with two counts of possessing an imitation firearm, two counts of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The charges follow the One Stop store in High Street being robbed on August 9 last year and January 7 this year.

Mr Aldous is set to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning.

