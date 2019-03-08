Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after A10 crash near Reed

Mohammad Ahmed has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A10 near Reed Archant

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the fatal collision on the A10 near Reed on Sunday.

Mohammad Ahmed - of Upland Road in Thornwood near Epping - appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday, and was remanded in custody to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, August 19.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the northbound carriageway at the junction for Reed at about 8.30am and saw a silver 320 BMW and a silver Volkswagen Move Up collide.

Rear seat passenger of the Volkswagen, 77-year-old Catherine Roberts, from Enfield, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was injured and taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "Three ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, an ambulance officer vehicle and East Anglia Air Ambulance were called to a serious road accident on the A10 near Reed shortly after 8.30am on Sunday.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, a woman died at the scene.

"A man was transported by road ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."

PC Felicity Moody - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit - said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the lady who tragically lost her life in this collision.

"Her next of kin are being supported by specially-trained officers. We are continuing to make enquiries in order to establish the circumstances around this collision.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle between Buntingford and Royston prior to the collision, especially if drivers have a dash cam fitted."

Anyone who has information about the incident can contact PC Moody on 01438 757592, email felicity.moody@herts.pnn.police.uk or contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 214 of July 14. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the force communications room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.