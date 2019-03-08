Advanced search

Man arrested following 'indecent exposure' at Royston station

PUBLISHED: 11:42 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 08 July 2019

Police were called to Royston station on Saturday after a man allegedly exposed himself on a train. Picture: Nick Gill

A man was arrested at Royston railway station at the weekend after allegedly exposing himself on board a train.

British Transport Police officers were called to the station shortly before 1pm on Saturday.

A force spokeswoman said: "A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, a racially aggravated public order offence, and being drunk and disorderly.

"He has been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continue."

