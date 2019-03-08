Man arrested following 'indecent exposure' at Royston station
PUBLISHED: 11:42 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 08 July 2019
Archant
A man was arrested at Royston railway station at the weekend after allegedly exposing himself on board a train.
British Transport Police officers were called to the station shortly before 1pm on Saturday.
A force spokeswoman said: "A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure, a racially aggravated public order offence, and being drunk and disorderly.
"He has been released on bail while enquiries into the incident continue."
