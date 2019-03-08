Man attacked in Royston by ‘knife-carrying associate’

A man, believed to be carrying a knife, left another man with bloody nose after an alleged assault in Royston.

At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 12, the victim was walking along Queens Road when a verbal altercation started between him and the offender, who then attacked him, leaving him with a bloody nose, bruises and cuts.

Members of the public came to the victim’s aid and the offender, who is believed to have been in possession of a knife, left the scene.

PC Mark Ellwood is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “A few people passing by stopped to help the victim. I am asking for these individuals and any other witnesses to come forward and speak to us to assist our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the public that the involved parties are known to each other and it is believed this was an isolated incident.”

If you have any information contact PC Ellwood on mark.ellwood@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27166/19, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.