Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man attacked in Royston by ‘knife-carrying associate’

PUBLISHED: 10:29 28 March 2019

A man was left with a bloody nose after an assault in Queens Road, Royston. Picture: Archant

A man was left with a bloody nose after an assault in Queens Road, Royston. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man, believed to be carrying a knife, left another man with bloody nose after an alleged assault in Royston.

At around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 12, the victim was walking along Queens Road when a verbal altercation started between him and the offender, who then attacked him, leaving him with a bloody nose, bruises and cuts.

Members of the public came to the victim’s aid and the offender, who is believed to have been in possession of a knife, left the scene.

PC Mark Ellwood is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “A few people passing by stopped to help the victim. I am asking for these individuals and any other witnesses to come forward and speak to us to assist our investigation.

“I would like to reassure the public that the involved parties are known to each other and it is believed this was an isolated incident.”

If you have any information contact PC Ellwood on mark.ellwood@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27166/19, or report online at herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Reckless driver jailed after police chase through Cambridge, Foxton and Melbourn

Jason Mahon has been jailed after leading police on a chase through Cambridge, Foxton and Melbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Man attacked in Royston by ‘knife-carrying associate’

A man was left with a bloody nose after an assault in Queens Road, Royston. Picture: Archant

Bassingbourn’s The Belle reopens with Pitcher and Piano man at the helm

The Belle in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth aims to stock more than 100 gins. Picture: The Belle

Family business leaves Royston High Street after almost 30 years

Stationery Cupboard in Royston is leaving the High Street after 30 years. Picture: David Hatton

Win a £100 hamper for your mum thanks to M&S Royston Foodhall

The hamper will include M&S' British Rose or Lavender colour changing gin. Picture: M&S

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reckless driver jailed after police chase through Cambridge, Foxton and Melbourn

Jason Mahon has been jailed after leading police on a chase through Cambridge, Foxton and Melbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Man attacked in Royston by ‘knife-carrying associate’

A man was left with a bloody nose after an assault in Queens Road, Royston. Picture: Archant

Bassingbourn’s The Belle reopens with Pitcher and Piano man at the helm

The Belle in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth aims to stock more than 100 gins. Picture: The Belle

Family business leaves Royston High Street after almost 30 years

Stationery Cupboard in Royston is leaving the High Street after 30 years. Picture: David Hatton

Win a £100 hamper for your mum thanks to M&S Royston Foodhall

The hamper will include M&S' British Rose or Lavender colour changing gin. Picture: M&S

Latest from the Royston Crow

Man attacked in Royston by ‘knife-carrying associate’

A man was left with a bloody nose after an assault in Queens Road, Royston. Picture: Archant

Recommended Book of the Week: The Doctor’s Kitchen: Eat to Beat Illness - Dr Rupy Aujla

The Doctor's Kitchen: How to Beat Illness by Dr Rupy Aujla

Family business leaves Royston High Street after almost 30 years

Stationery Cupboard in Royston is leaving the High Street after 30 years. Picture: David Hatton

How many people in our area have signed the Revoke Article 50 petition as it closes in on 6 million signatures?

At time of publishing, the 'Revoke Article 50' petition had nearly 6 million signatures. Picture: Parliament.uk

REVIEW: Equus at Cambridge Arts Theatre, top notch theatrics and first-rate performances

Ethan Kai as the boy Alan Strang in Equus. Picture: RICHARD DAVENPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists