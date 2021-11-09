Residents who live near a green space popular with families and dog walkers have succeeded at the 11th hour to halt the surprise auction of a well-used patch of land.

Residents living near to the Mallow Walk green only found out about the auction when a householder spotted it online around two weeks ago.

Many were upset about the surprise bid, including Tegan Clarke, who said it was one of the reasons she and her husband chose their property. They now have two young children who enjoy the space.

Last week, before the auction was removed from the web, Tegan told the Crow: "It's really disappointing. We are relatively new to the area and moving here with the really nice green was something we wanted.

"It is really upsetting that they would presumably build on the land."

County councillor Fiona Hill, district councillors Adam Compton, Tony Hunter and Carol Stanier, and town councillor Marguerite Phillips, met with residents last Thursday afternoon, to discuss the potential sale of land.

In a joint statement, the councillors said: “This potential land sale came totally out of the blue, with very short notice. Residents have been, understandably, extremely worried.

"We are totally supportive of their concerns and are doing everything possible to help resolve the situation and issues that have arisen.”

The site is 0.095 hectares or 0.235 acres and is situated to the north of Mallow Walk's junction with Campion Way.

It was due to be auctioned by Allsop Residential auction house today, but it was confirmed on Monday that it had been withdrawn.

Cllr Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg, leader of North Herts Council, said: “We are happy to see that this piece of public open space in Mallow Walk has been withdrawn from auction following our correspondence with the seller’s solicitors and other relevant parties last week.”

The Crow has contacted the seller's lawyer for comment and is awaiting a response.