A505 safety improvement plans: It's not enough, say motorists

Motorists who use the A505 between Royston and Baldock have responded to the safety improvement plans announced this month - with many disappointed that the proposals don't go far enough.

The busy A505 Odsey turning viewed from Station Road. Picture: Danny Loo The busy A505 Odsey turning viewed from Station Road. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts County Council's preferred options to improve the safety of the road, announced in a meeting on October 4, included preventing right turns at Odsey and lowering the speed limit.

Many have taken to the Royston Crow's Facebook page to speak out against the plans.

One Facebook user Anne Peverett said: "This area has seen so many accidents and I don't understand why. It is an upcoming area that is improving with more houses being built and more planned.

"This road is a major route and has many lorries and commuters as well as local and farming traffic.

"It serves a London, Cambridge and north mainline train station which one would think makes it a priority to make it safe for all who use it.

"I cannot see why money invested now would not help make a lot of people's lives safer. A roundabout cannot be that difficult or costly. Surely the amount of police attending and ambulance and hospital expenses accrued due to accidents must have cost - and will continue to cost - until something is done."

Crow readers expressed their disappointment in the safety announcements, with many agreeing that there needs to be a roundabout installed at the Odsey turning, where on average one vehicle a day turns down the wrong carriageway.

One said the decision to not build a roundabout was "bizarre" given the number of accidents that occur on the stretch of road.

Keith Truman said: "Announcements this week were very disappointing. I'm underwhelmed. What's currently planned will not change much. The A505 will continue to be a dangerous road."

Ian Scott added: "I rarely use the A505 now as I'm retired, but I used it daily in the 1990s.

"Even back then I thought 'all these cut throughs and ludicrously short slip roads are ridiculous', it's an accident waiting to happen'."

It was confirmed last week that work to improve the Litlington junction - including the slip lane - could start in April next year.