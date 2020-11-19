Advanced search

Firearms, cash and stolen goods recovered in Meldreth as part of major police operation

PUBLISHED: 10:25 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 19 November 2020

Firearms, cash and stolen vehicles were recovered as part of a major police operation in Meldreth.

Two men have been arrested for handling stolen goods and possession of illegal firearms following a two-day police operation in Meldreth.

The investigation began on Tuesday morning, with more than 50 police officers including the local neighbourhood officers, specialist search officers and the Rural Crime Team carrying out extensive searches of properties within The Boulevard and Five Acres.

They recovered three caravans, two trailers and a van which are all thought to be stolen. A number of weapons, including firearms, were also recovered, along with a quantity of cash.

Arran Ayres, 24, from The Boulevard, Meldreth, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm without a certificate, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition without a certificate, four counts of possession of a shotgun without a certificate, and possession of criminal property.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A 34-year-old man from Meldreth was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, handling stolen goods and money laundering. He has since been bailed until December 11.

Superintendent James Sutherland said: “We have undertaken a substantial police operation focused on illegally held fire-arms and stolen property.

“We would like to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring that we will pursue unlawfully held firearms wherever they may be and there is no safe place to store stolen property of any type.

“The investigation is focused on a small number of individuals who are engaged in this criminality and not the wider community within which they live.”

Anyone who has information about illegally held weapons can report it here https://bit.ly/3nPtsbx

