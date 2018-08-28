Advanced search

Royston’s M&S Foodhall opening date announced

PUBLISHED: 10:58 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 10 January 2019

The date for the opening of the M&S Foodhall in Royston has been announced. Picture: M&S

Archant

The date for the opening of the new M&S Foodhall in Royston has finally been announced.

The new store is a part of the Royston Gateway Project, for which planning permission was granted by North Herts District Council at the end of September 2017.

The project’s new M&S and Aldi stores share one building between York Way and the A505 and building work could be seen through most of last year.

M&S has now revealed that their store - which will be led by manager, Lucy Ballard, alongside her team of 40 colleagues – will open on Wednesday, February 6, at 10am – it has been confirmed today.

To celebrate the opening, M&S Royston will be giving away exclusive ‘golden tickets’ to the first 200 customers through the doors. The golden tickets will include offers for £5 and £25 ‘spend today vouchers’, as well as one £200 gift card and two £100 gift cards.

Ms Ballard, who has worked at M&S for six years, said: “My team and I are really excited about our new store in Royston.

“We’ll be working hard to provide outstanding service for the community and the new Foodhall will offer all the everyday essentials, as well as seasonal inspiration and innovation.

“Customers will also be able to shop for M&S’s full Clothing & Home collections via M&S.com and using our Click & Collect service.

“Cutting the ribbon and welcoming customers in for the first time will be a great moment for the team and I hope lots of local residents will pop down and join us.”

The new store will offer thousands of food products, ranging from dinner favourites – such as M&S’s Detroit pizzas, great for sharing, and M&S’s rich steak lasagne – through to seasonal innovations.

Offering the opportunity to try something new with family and friends, customers visiting the store will be able to enjoy the recently unveiled Plant Kitchen which includes cauliflower popcorn with Buffalo dip, mushroom stroganoff and Thai green curry.

As well as competitive prices on basket essentials including milk, eggs, cheese, salad and bread, there is said to be be great deals to look out for in store every week.

A spokeswoman said: “M&S Royston will also offer the full range of M&S Clothing & Home products via its Click & Collect service. Customers can opt for next day pick up if they order online by 10pm the night before on M&S.com and the store will also offer hassle free returns.

“For customers looking for extra inspiration whilst in store, the new M&S team will be providing foodie tips for shoppers by sharing their own M&S favourite products via bespoke badges, in-store signage and conversations with customers.

“In addition, through the use of new digital devices called Honeywells, colleagues will be on hand to help customers find whatever they need, quickly looking up if products are in stock. The devices can also be used to help customers load their Sparks offers onto their Sparks card.”

The store will be located at Royston Gateway, Royston, Hertfordshire, SG8 5HN, and will be open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The Royston Gateway Project has 170 car parking spaces shared by Aldi and M&S, including 10 spaces for Blue Badge holders.

The Crow has asked Aldi for an update regarding its store’s opening date, and is awaiting a response.

