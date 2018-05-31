New build homes in Meldreth, near Cambridge: a marriage of luxurious country living and the hustle and bustle of city life

The eagerly awaited, exclusive new build developmentin Meldreth, Sycamore View - home to just nine stunning new build homes - offers both a country retreat and easy access to local amenities and bustling city centres.

New builds are perfect for first-time buyers wishing to get on the property ladder, young families seeking to settle down in their forever home, or anyone looking for a modern house to make their own. Sycamore View, developed by Bushmead Homes, could offer the new build property in Meldreth you’ve been looking for.

Luxury new build homes designed for 21st century country-living

The new homes at Sycamore View are undeniably modern and beautiful – both the interior and exterior have been thoughtfully formed to create an everyday retreat.

With unforgettable curb-appeal, each home boasts either a red brick or soft colour façade combined with natural roof tiles, paired with a stylish, yet neutral interior. The properties at Sycamore View have been built with love and an understanding of current trends and modern living.

“I’m incredibly excited to present our new homes in Meldreth,” says Paul Murn, Marketing Manager at Domovo Homes.

“One of the best things about these homes is that buyers can make decisions on the interior design before they move in.”

“There are many options to change colours and styles of furnishings and textures, as well as upgrades to help you feel even more at home.”

If you reserve one of the properties in enough time, you will be able to decide which upgrades you would like to opt for.

“Bushmead Homes has enlisted Mareet and Blyth as homebuilders for this project.”

“After being the people behind the new community hub in nearby Melbourn, Bushmead Homes were certain that these were the right builders for the job,” said Paul.

Sought-after, rural location home to fruit orchards and commuters

Living in Meldreth, you’ll not only be surrounded by peaceful countryside, but be close enough to the necessities, and a station with direct routes to Cambridge and London Kings Cross.

Meldreth to Cambridge by train takes a mere 15 minutes, while a direct train to London Kings Cross only takes 1 hour and 15 minutes, making Meldreth the ideal location for commuters seeking the calmness of village life.

You’ll nd everything you need just up the road from Sycamore View, including a local shop, greengrocers and butchers for everyday essentials and a quaint village pub for a Friday night treat.

Meldreth is also home to a primary school, and there is a reputable secondary school just a mile away - not to mention the excellent sixth form colleges in Cambridge – making it perfect for families.

“It’s worth mentioning that the bustling market town of Royston is also only a ve-minute drive away,” explains Paul.

“There are some lovely restaurants and bars there, and it’s a great shopping location should you not wish to travel to Cambridge or London. Everything you need is within easy reach in Meldreth - you’ll never be short of things to do.”

With two, three, and four-bedroom houses available, you can reserve your dream home in Sycamore View, Meldreth today.

Please contact a member of the team for more information or to reserve one of the properties.

Visit Bushmead Homes’ selling agent www.domovohomes.co.uk or call 01234 674070 or email info@bushmeadhomes.co.uk if you have any queries.