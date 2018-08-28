Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

PUBLISHED: 10:34 08 January 2019

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

A Luton man is wanted by police after an alleged eight-month burglary spree across Hertfordshire.

Craig Raeside, 43, is wanted for a number of house burglaries in Hitchin, Stevenage, Royston, Hatfield, Welwyn, Harpenden, Tring, Ware, Hertford and Hoddesdon that took place between April and December last year.

If you have seen Craig or know where he is, contact the non-emergency number 101, or online at herts.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference 41/37255/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car fire on A505 between Baldock and Royston

The A505 between Baldock and Royston.

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

Construction of the Aldi and M&S in Royston continues. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle and caring’ 30-year-old from Reed after A10 death

The family of 30-year-old Jason Pallett describe him as a

Crash on A505 near Melbourn and Flint Cross

The A505 at Flint Cross.

Most Read

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Royston Crow

Cambridge Arts Theatre releases details of its spring season

Rebus: Long Shadows is showing at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Cambridgeshire County Council promises to respond to multiple questions over how Tory deputy leader became a tenant farmer - and member champion for 200 council owned farms

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Disability charity closes transport service

The HAD team at its newly refubished equipment centre at the Woodside Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: supplied by Herts Action on Disability

Car fire on A505 between Baldock and Royston

The A505 between Baldock and Royston.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists