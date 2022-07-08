Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire visits Royston's U3A group
The Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire attended a meeting of Royston U3A (University of the Third Age) as a special guest speaker.
The Lord Lieutenant, Robert Voss, spoke to the members about the responsibilities he has as the most senior representative for the monarch.
His role serving the community involves organising royal visits, presenting awards, encouraging local businesses, meeting children and more.
Robert said: “Children usually ask me three things: have I met the Queen, do I live in a castle and have I ever used my sword?
“There are so many people in this county who have nothing and give so much.
“People who run small charities and need help themselves.
“These are the people who make it work.”
Royston U3A chair, Jackie Gellert, said: “It was an extremely informative and inspirational talk.
“Members were spellbound and left wondering how he could pack so much into his daily schedule.”