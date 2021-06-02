More than 300,000 vaccinated in our area

Published: 3:23 PM June 2, 2021

More than 300,000 in South Cambs and North Herts have had either one or both doses of a COVID vaccine, as of May 39 - Credit: PA

Latest government data shows that more than 300,000 people have received one, or both, of their COVID-19 vaccinations in North Herts and South Cambs.

As of May 30, 134,648 North Herts residents had received at least one jab, with the total for South Cambs sitting at 167,990 - bringing the total for both authorities to 302,638.

People aged 30 or over are now able to book their COVID jabs in the UK.

Case numbers in both local authority areas have taken a slight upward trend.

Between May 21 and May 27, the average area in the UK had 15 cases per 100,000 people. In South Cambs, that number stood at 6, and 9 for North Herts.

This equates to 10 new cases in South Cambs, up five from the previous week, and 12 new cases for North Herts, up two from the previous week.

Yesterday marked the first 24-hour period since the start of the COVID pandemic where zero coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.