Portion of £100,000 fund available to groups tackling climate change

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:43 PM May 21, 2021
Cllr Pippa Heylings, chair of the climate and environment advisory committee at South Cambs District Council

Cllr Pippa Heylings, chair of the climate and environment advisory committee at South Cambs District Council - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Applications are open for community groups to bid for a share of £100,000 to tackle climate change in South Cambs.

The money comes from South Cambs District Council's Zero Carbon Communities Grant scheme, which has already funded more than 35 grassroots projects.

Grants between £1,000 and £15,000 are available. The money comes from business rates from renewable energy sites, such as solar farms, in the district. 

Non-profit groups or organisations that are based in the district and parish councils can apply. Other groups, such as social enterprises and community interest companies can apply as part of a partnership led by a parish council or not-for-profit group

Cllr Pippa Heylings, chair of the climate and environment advisory committee, said: "Schemes like this help residents take their own action, on a very local level, to help combat the climate and ecological emergencies that we face."

Those interested in applying are advised to sign up for a council webinar on applying for grants, at 7pm on Monday, June 7. Details are available at: www.scambs.gov.uk/nature-and-climate-change/zero-carbon-communities.

To bid for the grant scheme go to www.scambs.gov.uk/zerocarbongrant.

