Young Crows net funding for club improvements

Published: 3:28 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 4:34 PM June 21, 2021

Young Crows playing for Royston Town FC are to benefit from funding that will pay for two new divider nets - after the previous ones became a trip hazard.

Royston Town Youth Football Club received £794 towards the purchase of new pitch divider nets from North Herts District Council's Royston and District Area Committee.



The new divider nets will enable the club to safely run multiple football training sessions at the same time. The new nets will replace the old ones that have sustained significant wear and tear, and were hazardous.



Simone Robinson, club secretary, said: “Everyone at Royston Town Youth FC is very grateful and we would like to thank the Royston and District Committee for voting to award the funding.



"This will now ensure that we can deliver training sessions safely to many children aged between three and 18 from the local community.”

Royston Town Youth FC, which operates out of King James Academy Royston in Garden Walk, is a not for profit organisation that has been in operation since 1872.

It provides football coaching for over 500 boys and girls aged three to 18 years and has over 100 volunteers who help to keep the club running.

Another area committee allocation saw Royston Community Association receive £1,500 towards the purchase of 30 new stackable chairs.

The new chairs will be placed in the Coombes Community Centre, in Royston's Burns Road - and will be well used by visitors to the centre.

Royston Community Association is a voluntary organisation formed in 1976 to promote social, welfare and recreational activities for people of all ages living in Royston and the surrounding area.



They run the Coombes Community Centre - which caters for a variety of clubs including sports, education, leisure, music, mental health and wellbeing.

In addition, the centre also caters for nursery provision, church services, blood donor sessions and as an election polling station when required.

Bob Smith is the chairman of the Royston Community Association.

He said: “We appreciate the support from the Royston and District Committee to replace chairs that are unsuitable for purpose. They will now be an asset for people who visit the centre for many years to come.”





Coombes Community Centre, Royston - Credit: Coombes Community Centre

Gillian Morland, Coombes Community Centre manager, said: “We have had a difficult time financially like everyone and this grant will now allow us to provide comfortable chairs for our meeting room which is used by many people.

"It is wonderful to see the gradual return of our groups who include many people who have been very lonely since restrictions began. It’s brilliant to see so many happy and familiar faces returning, and they can now sit on comfortable new chairs too.”

Councillor Tony Hunter represents Royston Meridian ward on North Herts District Council and chairs the Royston and District Area Committee.

He said: “We are pleased to be able to support these two organisations, helping them to get on with their day-to-day activities.

"They are both long-standing community-focused organisations in Royston and we wish them well with their future activities.”





Coombes Community Centre visitors, pre-pandemic - Credit: Coombes Community Centre

Community grants are available to independent and not-for-profit organisations working for the benefit of local communities in North Hertfordshire.

The Community Engagement team works with residents and other appropriate organisations to identify and respond to issues that promote the development and enhancement of community wellbeing.

They improve the ability of people to participate in the work and enjoyment of voluntary groups and activities.



The allocation of community grants is decided on by the district councillors in the town where the project takes place.

These decisions happen at the appropriate area committee in the district. Each area committee meets four times a year.

The next pre-grant application deadline is August 27, 2021 and the deadline for applications is September 13, 2021.

To find out more about community grants visit the community grants web page at www.north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/community-grants



