Royston Town Council by-election: Meridian ward result

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:35 PM May 9, 2021   
Royston Town Council

The ballots for Royston Town Council by-election were counted on the Sunday following Thursday, May 6 election - Credit: Royston Town Council

Liberal Democrat candidate Elizabeth Beardwell has secured a seat on Royston Town Council following the May 6 by-election.

The by-election was being held to decide a representative for one Royston Meridian ward seat. 

The full results are as follows: 

Elizabeth Beardwell,  Liberal Democrats - 803 votes- elected

Luke Haugh, Independent - 604 votes

Vaughan West, Labour - 255 votes

Local Elections 2021
Royston News

