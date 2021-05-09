Royston Town Council by-election: Meridian ward result

Published: 4:35 PM May 9, 2021

The ballots for Royston Town Council by-election were counted on the Sunday following Thursday, May 6 election - Credit: Royston Town Council

Liberal Democrat candidate Elizabeth Beardwell has secured a seat on Royston Town Council following the May 6 by-election.

The by-election was being held to decide a representative for one Royston Meridian ward seat.

The full results are as follows:

Elizabeth Beardwell, Liberal Democrats - 803 votes- elected

Luke Haugh, Independent - 604 votes

Vaughan West, Labour - 255 votes