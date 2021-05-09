Royston Town Council by-election: Meridian ward result
Published: 4:35 PM May 9, 2021
Liberal Democrat candidate Elizabeth Beardwell has secured a seat on Royston Town Council following the May 6 by-election.
The by-election was being held to decide a representative for one Royston Meridian ward seat.
The full results are as follows:
Elizabeth Beardwell, Liberal Democrats - 803 votes- elected
Luke Haugh, Independent - 604 votes
Vaughan West, Labour - 255 votes
