Who is standing in Royston Town Council Meridian ward election?

Published: 3:14 PM April 22, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM April 22, 2021

Who will be elected as a Meridian ward representative on Royston Town Council? - Credit: Archant

Three candidates are vying for your votes to be elected onto Royston Town Council on May 6.

The by-election is being held to decide a representative for one Royston Meridian ward seat.

The candidates are:

Elizabeth Beardwell - Liberal Democrats

Luke Haugh - Independent

Vaughan West - Labour

New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the electoral registration officer at Council Offices, Gernon Road, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, SG6 3JF by 5pm on Tuesday, April 27.

Applications to vote by emergency proxy at this election on grounds of physical incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Thursday, May 6. The physical incapacity must have occurred after 5pm on April 27.

To apply on the grounds of work/service, the person must have become aware that they cannot go to the polling station in person after 5pm on April 27.