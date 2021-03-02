News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Have your say at virtual town meeting

Bianca Wild

Published: 11:14 AM March 2, 2021   
The scheme has been backed by Royston Town Council

Residents are invited to the 2021 Royston Annual Town Meeting - which will take place virtually, via Zoom, next week.

Open to everyone, it gives the community a chance to receive updates from the mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, chairs of committees and district and county councillors. Electors can also ask councillors questions. 

Councillor Inwood will present the Royston Town Mayor’s Civic Service Awards and Community Trust Fund Grants for 2021.

Reports from Sgt Jon Vine of Herts police and Royston First, the town's Business Improvement District will also be heard. 

To join the meeting on the Thursday, March 11, at 7.30pm, go to zoom.us and use the Zoom Meeting ID: 965 2020 1824 and passcode: Royston.

More information and the agenda for the meeting can be found on the town council website at www.roystontowncouncil.gov.uk.

