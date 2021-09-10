Decision looms for new homes off Therfield Road

Published: 1:53 PM September 10, 2021

An application to build three homes off Therfield Road is set to be decided on by NHDC's planning committee - Credit: Quanta Homes Ltd/NHDC

Plans to build three new market homes in Therfield are set to be decided on by North Herts District Council's planning committee next week.

The applicant, Quanta Homes 6 Ltd, hopes to bring a four-bedroom, five-bedroom and six-bedroom house on the site of an operating depot for heavy goods vehicles, west of Tuthill House.

The development would also bring 12 car parking spaces for residents and visitors use, with access via Therfield Road.

Plans would bring three 4, 5, and 6-bedroom homes - Credit: Quanta Homes Ltd/NHDC

The amended application - which comes after a previous withdrawal from the applicant - has received 10 objections during the public consultation, alongside two comments in support of the plans.

The site has been subject to two previous applications seeking a greater number of dwellings, which were rejected.

Therfield Parish Council submitted an objection following a full council meeting in May, where representatives unanimously agreed the site was not appropriate for development.

The site earmarked for development off Therfield Road is currently a HGV depot - Credit: Google

It cited heritage issues, social sustainability, highways and access. It also pointed to an active Section 106 agreement which precludes development.

"Should the restrictions of agricultural land and active S106 agreement be absent, this development would still not meet, in our view, the need this village has for affordable housing," the objection letter added.

"There has already been feedback from many villagers that building large executive houses in place of affordable housing is not what the village needs."

While consultees Historic England did not object to the plans, it did point out the historical significance of the site and surrounding area.

The site lies around 70m north west of the Motte and Bailey castle and 100m south of Tuthill Farm. It said, however, "the setting of the schedule monument has been given appropriate consideration and the scale and design of the proposed scheme has ensured that the level of harm is minimised".

Many comments from neighbours objecting have also addressed the 106 agreement stopping development on the land, as well as the need for smaller "starter" homes in the village.

However, one said it would be "an ideal location", while another added that "the proposed development complements adjacent properties".

North Herts District Council's Planning Control Committee will meet on Thursday, September 16 at 7.30pm.

You can view the application by going to North Herts' planning portal, and searching 21/01349/FP.

What are your thoughts on the application?