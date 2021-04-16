Melbourn ward by-election 2021: Who are the candidates?
Melbourn ward voters will have the choice of three candidates to represent them on South Cambs District Council in the local elections on Thursday, May 6.
The vacant Melbourn vacancy is one of two district council seats that represents the villages of Melbourn, Meldreth, Shepreth and Whaddon. The by-election is due to the resignation of Philippa Hart.
The candidates are:
Paul Evans - Green
Tom Goldie - Conservatives
Sally Ann Hart - Liberal Democrats
Residents who are eligible to vote must register to do by Monday, April 19, 2021 at https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.
New applications to vote by proxy must reach South Cambridgeshire Hall, Cambourne Business Park, Cambourne, CB23 6EA by 5pm on April 27.
Applications to vote by emergency proxy on grounds of physical incapacity or for work/service reasons must reach South Cambridgeshire Hall, by 5pm on election day, May 6.The reasons for applying for this must have occurred after 5pm on April 27.