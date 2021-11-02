The consultation on the Greater Cambridge Local Plan - which includes developments in Melbourn and Duxford - has now begun.

The proposal is by the Greater Cambridge Shared Planning Service, South Cambs District Council and Cambridge City Council. 37,198 homes are planned for the area between now and 2041.

The plans would see 120 homes and 2.5 hectares built on for employment uses on land west of Cambridge Road in Melbourn, and 20 homes at The Moor.

Duxford would also see 60 homes built on Land at Maarnford Farm in Hunts Road - between the village and the A505.

The Greater Cambridge Local Plan will shape South Cambridgeshire and Cambridge city up to 2041 - with a focus on green living and sustainability. - Credit: SCDC

Feedback from residents, businesses and groups in the area will help to shape the plan, which will eventually set out how Greater Cambridge - the city and the South Cambs area - will develop over the next 20 years.

You may also want to watch:

Online and in-person events will take place over the next month, where residents can discuss the plans with council officers, and the whole Plan is available for comment online.

The councils have set out an ambitious vision for minimising carbon emissions alongside improving the quality of life for residents across the area, with all new homes to be carbon-neutral.

Cllr Dr Tumi Hawkins, lead member for planning at South Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “The new Local Plan is not just about jobs and homes, but recognises the urgency of addressing climate change. It puts forward bold proposals for new green spaces, low-carbon design standards and much more.

"This is a long-term plan and it will have a big effect on everyday life for people growing up and living in the area over the next 20 years. We hope that everyone will share their feedback on our proposals, so we can shape a plan that works for the next generation and beyond.”

The consultation opened at 9am on Monday - and runs until 5pm on Monday, December 13.

Visit www.greatercambridgeplanning.org/localplan for more details - including development sites outside of our villlages - and for information about online and in-person events.