News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News > Local Council

Counting for South Cambs District Council by-election under way

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:44 PM May 7, 2021   
Counting IWM Duxford

Counting is under way for the South Cambs District Council by-election and Cambs County Council election at IWM Duxford - Credit: South Cambs District Council

The South Cambs District Council by-election and town and parish council elections count is under way at IWM Duxford.

The vacant Melbourn seat is one of two district council seats that represents the villages of Melbourn, Meldreth, Shepreth and Whaddon. The by-election is due to the resignation of Philippa Hart.

The by-election also took voters to the polls for Girton, Haston and Comberton and Milton and Waterbeach wards.

Results to come as we get them. 

Counting is also under way for the South Cambrigeshire divisions of Cambridgeshire County Council. For results, following @roystoncrow on Twitter. 




You may also want to watch:

Local Elections 2021
Melbourn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The woman is still in hospital after the Royston crash. Picture: Helen Drake

Flasher admits touching himself in public and assaulting police officers

Bianca Wild

person
Children at Icknield Walk First School in Royston took part in a 'Spirit of the Wild' day

'Spirit of the Wild' visits Royston schoolchildren

Akshay Raja

Logo Icon
The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows.

COVID marshals to be recruited in Herts amid fears of a third wave

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Construction is taking place to enlarge Melbourn Community Hub

'Dawning of a new era' as Melbourn Community Hub prepares to reopen

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus