Counting for South Cambs District Council by-election under way

Published: 12:44 PM May 7, 2021

Counting is under way for the South Cambs District Council by-election and Cambs County Council election at IWM Duxford - Credit: South Cambs District Council

The South Cambs District Council by-election and town and parish council elections count is under way at IWM Duxford.

The vacant Melbourn seat is one of two district council seats that represents the villages of Melbourn, Meldreth, Shepreth and Whaddon. The by-election is due to the resignation of Philippa Hart.

The by-election also took voters to the polls for Girton, Haston and Comberton and Milton and Waterbeach wards.

Results to come as we get them.

Counting is also under way for the South Cambrigeshire divisions of Cambridgeshire County Council. For results, following @roystoncrow on Twitter.











