New care home for Royston unanimously approved

Published: 3:43 PM July 29, 2021

A purpose built Quantum Care home which could provide care for up to 73 people, is set to be built alongside the Hedera Gardens off the Royston A505 bypass - Credit: Frontier Estates

A planning application to erect a 73-bed care home in Royston has been approved unanimously by North Herts District Council's planning control committee.

The care home will now form part of a development currently being build on land west of the Royston A505 bypass - a site earmarked in NHDC's emerging Local Plan.

A purpose built Quantum Care home which could provide care for up to 73 people, is set to be built alongside the Hedera Gardens off the Royston A505 bypass - Credit: Frontier Estates

Planning officer Sam Dicocco explained that the application was similar to a scheme that was presented for refusal on the same site for a care home. That refusal was appealed and has since been approved.

Gillings Planning - acting on behalf of the applicant Frontier Estates - made changes to the appealed application to reduce the scale of the development from three storeys down to two storeys. Now, they will have to decide which plans they intend to implement.

The home will provide around 53 full time jobs on completion.

You may also want to watch:

Laura Grimason from Gillings Planning spoke at the meeting on behalf Frontier Estates, and Quantum Care - which runs Richard Cox House in the town - would be the operator.

She said: "Social benefits related to the provision of much-needed care beds in response to the local shortfall in the town, resulting in wider benefits to health and wellbeing for local people.

"The fact is the Royston does not have any care home beds with en-suite provision. A very sad statistic indeed, and one we are looking to rectify.

Councillor Ian Mantle said: "this would be a great addition to the amenities of Royston", and councillors voted unanimously in favour of the proposals.

Following the meeting, Laura added: "We are really pleased that NHDC have approved plans for a new care home in Royston.

"It will provide high quality en-suite accommodation for the elderly, exceeding Care Quality Commission standards and delivering nursing and residential care - including dementia-specific care.

"We feel that the care home will respond to an identified need for such care provision in Royston and the design will deliver a future-proofed and COVID-secure home.

"We’re really looking forward to seeing the construction of this high quality development and the realisation of the wide ranging social, economic and environmental benefits it will bring to the area."