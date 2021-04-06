Have your say on Barkway Road development proposal

Published: 4:02 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM April 6, 2021

Residents can comment on Royston development plans, but you must be quick! - Credit: Google Maps/ Barkway Road Royston

There's still time for residents to have their say on proposals to build nearly 300 homes on the edge of Royston.

The plans for the Barkway Road, Royston development - put forward by agent Claremont Planning Consultancy Ltd on behalf of Southern & Regional Developments, and promoter Landhold Capital - are for 280 homes, including 112 deemed 'affordable housing'.

The site is approximately 18.47 hectares on the south-eastern edge of Royston - bound by residential properties to the north Barkway Road to the east, Flint Hall farm and access lane to the south, and agricultural land to the west.

The proposal is outside the North Herts Local Plan, and the development's website states that the site is "located outside the Green Belt and is in a highly sustainable location and can easily integrate into the existing urban form of Royston".

Residents have raised concerns about traffic congestion along Barkway Road, especially during peak times. Friday this week is the last day to submit comments in the neighbour consultation, whereas the standard consultation expires on Wednesday next week.

Comments on the North Herts District Council website cite issues with traffic and congestion.

A traffic survey was carried out but residents have told the Crow that "due to the pandemic, the results don't give the full picture".

Another concern is regarding air pollution at the site, one of the highest points in the town.

A spokesman for Landhold Capital told the Crow: "We've engaged in the due process since day one. We are more than happy to address additional concerns as the planning application progresses.

"We've engaged with the local stakeholders and individuals through the public consultation and we are happy to deal with additional concerns as they arise. It is in the hands of North Herts District Council planning.

"We have done all the due diligence and investigations to overcome issues. We have engaged and we will continue to engage with concerns."

For more on the development go to barkwayroad-royston.co.uk and to have your say go to the NHDC website and use reference 21/00765/OP.



