News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Izzy, nine, raises more than £500 with charity haircut

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM March 23, 2022
Izzy Lewis from Royston had her hair cut to raise money for the Little Princess Trust

Izzy Lewis from Royston had her hair cut to raise money for the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Lauren Lewis

A nine-year-old girl from Royston had her hair cut short and donated to the Little Princess Trust to help make wigs for children with cancer.

Izzy Lewis, who attends King James Academy, had her hair cut at The Hair Boutique in Royston on Monday, March 16.

Her mum Lauren told the Crow: "She just said 'Mummy I want to chop all my hair off and I want to donate it to a charity and help children with cancer'."

After setting a JustGiving fundraising target for £50, Lauren said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" when Izzy raised £560 for the charity.

Lauren and her sister had just done a half marathon to raise money for Garden House Hospice Care, and were not expecting Izzy's fundraiser to gain so much support. Lauren said: "It only had £50 as the target and she absolutely smashed it.

"I am gobsmacked by people's generosity."

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lauren-lewisandizzy

Royston News

Don't Miss

The Thriplow Daffodil Weekend 2022 takes place on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20.

Visit Cambridgeshire

Welcome return of Thriplow Daffodil Weekend

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Arcade is a popular Hitchin shopping hub. 

Best place to live in Hertfordshire revealed in new poll

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Thriplow Daffodil Festival retruns after two ytear absence due to Covid,Thriplow, Cambridge.

Wildflowers | Gallery

'Springtime delight' at the annual Thriplow Daffodil festival

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The Royston church restoration is continuing - and from December the community is encouraged to tie

Gift Day to help fund work at Royston church after fire damage

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon