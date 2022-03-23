Izzy, nine, raises more than £500 with charity haircut

Izzy Lewis from Royston had her hair cut to raise money for the Little Princess Trust - Credit: Lauren Lewis

A nine-year-old girl from Royston had her hair cut short and donated to the Little Princess Trust to help make wigs for children with cancer.

Izzy Lewis, who attends King James Academy, had her hair cut at The Hair Boutique in Royston on Monday, March 16.

Her mum Lauren told the Crow: "She just said 'Mummy I want to chop all my hair off and I want to donate it to a charity and help children with cancer'."

After setting a JustGiving fundraising target for £50, Lauren said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" when Izzy raised £560 for the charity.

Lauren and her sister had just done a half marathon to raise money for Garden House Hospice Care, and were not expecting Izzy's fundraiser to gain so much support. Lauren said: "It only had £50 as the target and she absolutely smashed it.

"I am gobsmacked by people's generosity."

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lauren-lewisandizzy