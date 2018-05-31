Dinner and dancing at Litlington Burns Night event

Litlington's parish church is hoping to boost its funds by holding a Burns Night event later this month.

Money raised will go towards the installation of toilet and kitchen facilities in the 11th-century St Catherine's Church.

The evening - held in honour of Scottish poet Robert Burns - will include the traditional Address to the Haggis, a two-course supper of haggis served with neeps and tatties, a dram of whisky and dessert. This will be followed by Scottish dancing - can't dance? Don't worry, the dancing will be led by callers from the Letchworth Scottish Country Dance Club.

Kilts and tartan not compulsory - but organisers have said they can guarantee that there will be some!

The event takes place at Litlington Village Hall in Abbotts Close from 7.30pm on Saturday, January 25.

Tickets cos £15 and can be bought at Litlington or Steeple Morden post offices.

Tables can be reserved for groups and requests made for the vegetarian option via LitlingtonChurchEvents@gmail.com.