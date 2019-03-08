Train delays and cancellations after person hit by train near Cambridge

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge but further delays and cancellations are expected after a person was hit by a train.

⚠️ #GNUpdates - All lines open between Royston & Cambridge following a person being hit by a train



Services may still be cancelled or delayed by up to 60 mins as we recover service



Ticket acceptance agreements still in place



ℹ️ More info https://t.co/x9kuWozgU6 — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) April 24, 2019

National Rail advises distruptions are expected to continue until 8pm and trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised as the service recovers.

Lines were closed earlier as emergency services were dealing with an incident in which a person was hit by a train in the Cambridge area.

Great Northern, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia and Thameslink services are affected.