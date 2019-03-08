Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Train delays and cancellations after person hit by train near Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 18:18 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 24 April 2019

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Archant

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge but further delays and cancellations are expected after a person was hit by a train.

National Rail advises distruptions are expected to continue until 8pm and trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised as the service recovers.

Lines were closed earlier as emergency services were dealing with an incident in which a person was hit by a train in the Cambridge area.

Great Northern, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia and Thameslink services are affected.

Most Read

Train delays and cancellations after person hit by train near Cambridge

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Children take part in Easter trail in Royston

Lewy and Daisy Fortune on the trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Local elections 2019: North Herts political parties on why you should vote for them

North Herts party leaders discuss the upcoming election and why you should vote for them. Pictures: Liberal Democrats/Green Party/NHDC

Repair works set to begin on Royston church after devastating blaze

Evidence of the fire damage at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thousands of North Herts renters to benefit from new no-fault eviction protection

North Herts private renters will benefit from new 'no-fault' eviction rule. Picture: ahmetemre/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Train delays and cancellations after person hit by train near Cambridge

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Children take part in Easter trail in Royston

Lewy and Daisy Fortune on the trail. Picture: Clive Porter

Local elections 2019: North Herts political parties on why you should vote for them

North Herts party leaders discuss the upcoming election and why you should vote for them. Pictures: Liberal Democrats/Green Party/NHDC

Repair works set to begin on Royston church after devastating blaze

Evidence of the fire damage at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thousands of North Herts renters to benefit from new no-fault eviction protection

North Herts private renters will benefit from new 'no-fault' eviction rule. Picture: ahmetemre/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Royston Crow

Train delays and cancellations after person hit by train near Cambridge

Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Nick Gill

Local elections 2019: North Herts political parties on why you should vote for them

North Herts party leaders discuss the upcoming election and why you should vote for them. Pictures: Liberal Democrats/Green Party/NHDC

Repair works set to begin on Royston church after devastating blaze

Evidence of the fire damage at Royston St John the Baptist Church, Melbourn Street after a fire inside. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thousands of North Herts renters to benefit from new no-fault eviction protection

North Herts private renters will benefit from new 'no-fault' eviction rule. Picture: ahmetemre/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cambridgeshire one of three areas of the country being tackled by new Government campaign to end the misery of modern slavery -

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists