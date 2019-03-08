Train delays and cancellations after person hit by train near Cambridge
PUBLISHED: 18:18 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 24 April 2019
Archant
Rail lines have reopened between Royston and Cambridge but further delays and cancellations are expected after a person was hit by a train.
National Rail advises distruptions are expected to continue until 8pm and trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised as the service recovers.
Lines were closed earlier as emergency services were dealing with an incident in which a person was hit by a train in the Cambridge area.
Great Northern, CrossCountry, Greater Anglia and Thameslink services are affected.