Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

PUBLISHED: 10:13 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 29 October 2019

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with the theft of two charity collection tins from shops in Letchworth.

On Friday, October 25, police were alerted by the town link radio that a charity collection tin had been stolen from The Works in Letchworth and that the suspect had made off on foot.

Officers immediately attended the location and tracked down the suspect, who was arrested in Station Way after a short chase. The charity pot was recovered nearby.

Following enquiries in the town centre, it transpired that a second charity tin had been stolen from the Rocks Fryer chip shop in Leys Avenue. This was also later recovered.

Louis Kidd, of Ermine Way in Royston, was arrested and charged with two offences of theft. He is due to appear at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on November 27.

If you have any information, call police on 101 and if you see a crime in progress call 999.

