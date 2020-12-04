Advanced search

Brighten up Christmas: Residents deck the halls for December

PUBLISHED: 16:40 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 04 December 2020

Carla Kelly and Michael Jeray decorated their house in Blake Close, Royston. Picture: Carla Kelly

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Royston and the surrounding villages.

Jillian Ward decorated her gate in Barkway. Picture: Jillian WardJillian Ward decorated her gate in Barkway. Picture: Jillian Ward

Although Christmas will be different for everyone this year, residents are already adorning their rooftops, trees and houses with festive decorations.

Please keep sending pictures of your Christmas decorations, along with your name and the area where you live, to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Crow.

