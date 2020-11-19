Advanced search

Let’s Brighten Up Christmas: Send us your festive pictures

PUBLISHED: 13:14 19 November 2020

Please send us pictures of your festive decorations to help us Brighten Up Christmas. Picture: The Baxter family

With Christmas set to look a little different this year, the Crow is asking readers to show us how you’ve decorated your front windows, gardens and homes.

At the end of a very unusual year, it is so far unclear what restrictions will be in place during the festive season and how that will affect Christmas in our communities.

We know that people will still want to celebrate as much as they can, which is why we want to highlight festive displays and spread a little Christmas cheer throughout Royston and the surrounding villages.

So whether you are hanging up a simple wreath, adorning your roof in Christmas lights or decking the halls with boughs of holly, we’d like to see your pictures to be featured in the paper and online in the coming weeks.

Please send your pictures and videos to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk

