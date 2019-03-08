Lead stolen from Kelshall church roof

Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A thief was caught on CCTV stealing from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall. Picture: Herts Police Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall. Picture: Herts Police

Police were called to St Faith at 11.54pm on Tuesday, June 18 after a security camera caught a man removing lead from the roof.

The man left the scene shortly after realising he was being recorded on CCTV.

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Christopher Brabrook, from the Royston and Royston Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Thankfully, the roof on Church of St Faith is protected by security cameras which stopped the suspect from removing even more lead.

"If anyone has any information that may help our ongoing investigation, please don't hesitate to get in contact."

On two occasions this month, lead was also stolen from the roof of St Mary's Church in Whaddon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Brabrook via email at christopher.brabrook@herts.pnn.police.uk, or to report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/55706/19.