Latest COVID-19 data reveals upward trend for North Herts and South Cambs

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen in South Cambs and North Herts. Picture: Darko Stojanovic / Pixabay Pixabay.com

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have increased in North Herts this week, and South Cambs also continues an upward trend.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 102 new confirmed cases in South Cambs between October 3 and October 9.

This is up 34 on the previous week, bringing the overall total to 649.

The amount of registered deaths remains at 61.

In South Cambs, there were 64 cases per 100,000 people, while in North Herts this number stood at 62. The average area in England is 77.

In the same time period, North Herts saw a further 83 cases, up 38 on the previous week. The overall total for the local authority stands at 617.

The data shows there have been 98 coronavirus-related deaths in North Herts.

This week it was announced by PM Boris Johnson that there would be a new ‘three-tier’ local lockdown system.

The three tiers consist of ‘medium risk’, ‘high risk’ and ‘very high risk’ categories. Medium alert level will apply to most areas of the UK, and means people should continue to follow current government guidance, including the ‘Rule of Six’.

Hertfordshire as a whole has been placed in this lowest risk level.

The ‘high’ alert level will be applied to local authorities with higher numbers, and will aim to prevent household to household transmission.

‘Very high’ level areas are those, such as Liverpool, with highly concerning transmission rates. Those areas will see pubs and bars close, and people will be advised not to travel into or out of those areas.