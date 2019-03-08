Advanced search

Large shed fire spreads to houses in Bassingbourn

PUBLISHED: 17:24 01 July 2019

Firefighters tackled a large shed fire in Bassingbourn. Picture: Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Archant

Firefighters were called to a shed fire in Bassingbourn which spread to the rear of four houses.

Multiple sheds caught alight in Clarkes Way yesterday, with the fire service called at 5.02pm.

Five crews attended from Gamlingay, Royston and Cambridge, including the south roaming fire engine.

The fire had spread from the sheds to the back of four houses, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

They did not return to the station until 10pm.

Station commander Danny Kelly investigated the cause of the fire and found it to be an accident.

He said: "The crews did a fantastic job responding to this incident. The conditions were particularly challenging.

"If it wasn't for the quick thinking and hard work of the firefighters, it could have been a very different outcome."

