Know your rights for live event bookings now restrictions have been lifted

I love live music and now that restrictions have lifted, I’m keen to start going to events again. I’ve booked tickets for some gigs over the next few months, but I’m still a little worried.

It’s understandable to be feeling apprehensive when there’s been so much change, and knowing your rights will help you deal with anything unexpected.

If you’ve got tickets to an event which goes ahead, but you change your mind about going or realise you’re no longer able to go, you have no legal right to a refund. However, if the event is cancelled, your right to a refund will depend on how you bought the ticket.

If you booked through an official seller and the organiser cancels, moves, reschedules, or makes the event behind closed doors, you should get a refund.

This is true even if it’s cancelled due to a government ban on large events. If this happens, contact the official seller to find out how you can get a refund.

If you bought your ticket from a ticket-reselling website, your refund will depend on the site's terms and conditions. If you’re worried about the event being cancelled, it’s a good idea to look at the terms and conditions before booking.

If you bought from a private seller, unfortunately it’s unlikely you’ll be able to recover your money, even if the event is cancelled or rescheduled. We recommend contacting the seller to see what they can do.

Ahead of any events you’ve booked, keep checking the information from the official seller or organiser to make sure you know straight away about any updates, like changes to the date or cancellations.

Another thing to be aware of is that scammers exploit these situations for their own benefit. If your event is cancelled and anyone - whether it’s a person or a company - offers their services to try to recover money on your behalf, be suspicious.

Make sure that you're aware of the signs of a potential scam and always be on the lookout. If you need more information on how to get a refund, take a look at the Citizens Advice website.