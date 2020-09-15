Advanced search

Elderly man sustains injuries after Royston crash

PUBLISHED: 16:56 15 September 2020

An elderly man sustained minor injuries after being involved in a collision while crossing Kneesworth Street in Royston.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Royston.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

On Saturday, September 5, at around 7.30am the victim was walking across Kneesworth Street. It was alleged that a vehicle drove through red traffic lights and hit him.

He sustained minor injuries to his hand and was treated at A&E.

PC Rebecca Dudley, who is investigating, said: “Unfortunately we do not have any information on the make or model of the vehicle, but what we do know is that it was being driven incredibly dangerously in a residential area. This left a vulnerable, elderly victim requiring hospital treatment.

“If you were in the area and recall seeing the incident take place, and have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch as soon as you can.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 400 of September 5.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

