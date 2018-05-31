Kneesworth paedophile jailed after admitting 12 child abuse offences

Robert Mills, from Kneesworth - and formerly of Royston - has been jailed after admitting child abuse offences. Picture: Cambs police Archant

A paedophile from Kneesworth has been jailed today after committing a string of child abuse offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Robert Mills - of Old North Road - pleaded guilty to seven counts of making indecent images of children, four counts of distributing indecent images of children and one count of inciting a girl aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Judge David Farrell QC sentenced the 46-year-old to three years behind bars at the hearing held at Cambridge Crown Court this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

A decade ago, Mills - formerly of Royston - was spared jail for downloading hundreds of incedent images and videos of children - instead being given a three-year community rehabilitation order, sexual offenders treatment programme, and he was added to the sexual offenders' register.

He was also banned from working, or being alone at any time, with children and ordered to pay £450 costs.

The judge in the the 2009 case at St Albans Crown Court said he delivered that sentence because "the community would be best served by Mills getting help".

At the time, Mills' solicitor said he had sought treatment for his perversion through a charity.