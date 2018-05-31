Advanced search

Six men found in ‘poor conditions’ after suspected modern slavery site uncovered in Kneesworth

PUBLISHED: 15:45 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 26 May 2020

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police

Six men were believed to have been living in poor and cramped conditions after Cambs Police visited a suspected modern slavery nursery in Kneesworth. Picture: Cambs Police

A group of Vietnamese and Eastern European men are believed to have been living and working in “poor conditions” at suspected modern slavery sites in Kneesworth.

Six Vietnamese and Eastern European men were found at two premises in Old North Road, where they are believed to have worked for little or no money and been living on-site in cramped and poor conditions.

Working in partnership with the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, Rural Crime Action Team and Hertfordshire Police, officers from the South Cambs Neighbourhood Team carried out safeguarding visits at business premises in Old North Road, Kneesworth on Friday.

Alongside imitation firearms, Class A and B drugs were also recovered during the safeguarding visit.

A 57–year–old man from Nottingham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs, but has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Rob Taylor from the neighbourhood team said: “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure these men receive the support they need and the standard of living conditions improve at the sites.

“It is often a misconception that slavery is a thing of the past however, sadly, it is a very true and real occurrence. It is a hidden crime that occurs across the county, even in some of our most affluent areas.

“Tackling modern slavery is a key priority for the force.

“Increasing intelligence in this area is key to protecting the vulnerable. It’s important that people are aware of the signs of modern slavery and report concerns to us to stop other human beings being exploited for financial gain.”

This is the second time that Cambs Police have responded to suspected cases of modern slavery at nurseries in Kneesworth, with officers discovering five Vietnamese men during a safeguarding visit to a property in Old North Road last year.

For further information on modern slavery and advice on how to spot the signs, visit www.cambs.police.uk/modernslavery

