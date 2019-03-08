'Vulnerable' man missing from Kneesworth hospital

A 66-year-old man is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital, having last been seen at Royston's Tesco Extra store yesterday afternoon.

Peter Atkins was reported missing by members of staff at the hospital off Kneesworth's Old North Road at 4.15pm yesterday, and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white and of stocky build, with short grey hair. He was wearing black trainers, blue jeans and a white or black T-shirt.

Det Insp Dave Savill said: "Concerns were reported to us when Peter failed to return back to the hospital at 3.45pm yesterday.

"He was seen withdrawing cash at Royston Tesco at 2.10pm and is believed to have then travelled by bus into Royston town centre.

"We would urge members of the public to be vigilant and if they think they see him, not to approach him but to call 999."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 303 of August 1.