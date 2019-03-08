Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Vulnerable' man missing from Kneesworth hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 02 August 2019

Peter Atkins is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital. Picture: Cambs police

Peter Atkins is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital. Picture: Cambs police

Archant

A 66-year-old man is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital, having last been seen at Royston's Tesco Extra store yesterday afternoon.

Peter Atkins was reported missing by members of staff at the hospital off Kneesworth's Old North Road at 4.15pm yesterday, and police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white and of stocky build, with short grey hair. He was wearing black trainers, blue jeans and a white or black T-shirt.

You may also want to watch:

Det Insp Dave Savill said: "Concerns were reported to us when Peter failed to return back to the hospital at 3.45pm yesterday.

"He was seen withdrawing cash at Royston Tesco at 2.10pm and is believed to have then travelled by bus into Royston town centre.

"We would urge members of the public to be vigilant and if they think they see him, not to approach him but to call 999."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 303 of August 1.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston school says goodbye to teacher after 15 years’ service

Tina Smith has retired from Icknield Walk First School after 15 years. Icknield Walk First School

Investigation launched after Barrington car meet

The Auto Finesse Chill & Grill car meet on Barrington Village Green. Picture: Ellen Rachel Waite

Kneesworth House Hospital rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC

Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road has been rated as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Alan Millard

No train services between Royston and Cambridge

There are currently no trains running between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Google Street View

A505 proposals need to be brought forward urgently, says MP

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

Most Read

Royston school says goodbye to teacher after 15 years’ service

Tina Smith has retired from Icknield Walk First School after 15 years. Icknield Walk First School

Investigation launched after Barrington car meet

The Auto Finesse Chill & Grill car meet on Barrington Village Green. Picture: Ellen Rachel Waite

Kneesworth House Hospital rated ‘inadequate’ by CQC

Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road has been rated as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission. Picture: Alan Millard

No train services between Royston and Cambridge

There are currently no trains running between Royston and Cambridge. Picture: Google Street View

A505 proposals need to be brought forward urgently, says MP

North East Herts MP Sir Oliver Heald.

Latest from the Royston Crow

‘Vulnerable’ man missing from Kneesworth hospital

Peter Atkins is missing from Kneesworth House Hospital. Picture: Cambs police

Hotel Chocolat’s ‘Chocmobile’ stolen in Royston

Hotel Chocolat's 'Chocmobile' has been stolen from Mint House in Royston. Picture: Hotel Chocolat

Herts police force tops 2,000 officers for the first time in eight years

The new recruits meet Herts Police and Crime Comissioner David Lloyd at Letchworth Police Station. Picture: Herts police

M&S staff saddle up for Royston community transport fundraiser

M&S staff saddled up to raise money for Royston & District Community Transport. Picture: RDCT

622 per cent rise in 10 years in complaints from Cambridgeshire residents to RSPCA over puppy farms - but how many prosecutions have there been?

Do lots of research and make sure you can commit to a new dog before looking for your new family member says the RSPCA. Latest figures show a 622 per cent rise in 10 years in complaints from Cambridgeshire about illicit puppy farms. Picture; RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists