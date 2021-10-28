Published: 5:11 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 5:13 PM October 28, 2021

Kneesworth House Hospital is situated in grounds off Old North Road. - Credit: Archant

A documentary on national television has shone a light on Kneesworth House Hospital and shocking incidents taking place there - after a reporter went undercover in the facility for four months.

Secure Hospital Uncovered (Exposure) on ITV featured the medium secure hospital - for mental health patients, mostly convicted criminals - based off Old North Road in Kneesworth.

Reporter Carlo Lavarini went undercover as a mental health support worker at the site, run by the Priory Group.

It was put in special measures by the Care Quality Commission in 2019. At the time, the report cited the hospital was 'inadequate' and there were safeguarding problems and safety concerns.

It was then was rated 'good' by inspectors when they returned in late 2020, although safety still 'required improvement', according to the report.

While Carlo filmed covertly, there were many concerning incidents captured on his hidden camera.

The documentary showed a patient - a convicted rapist - using his phone while on grounds leave. It emerged he was using dating websites.

You may also want to watch:

A staff member said: "He's not using online now to lure victims, so we don't need to check unless someone complains in the community."

Although staff permitted him to use his phone within the grounds, they only learned of him using dating sites when he told them about it.

And the documentary showed him out with a member of staff in Royston town centre for his weekly supervised trip out, the day after he admitted going on the dating sites.

The film claimed that responsibility for these patients, who are there because they were sentenced by the courts, lies with the Ministry of Justice - who must be informed of behavioural changes making them more of a risk.

It was said he should have had any leave suspended. But the MoJ was not contacted until five months later - when the site received information about the documentary.

There were other incidents of patients accessing dating sites or attempting to access inappropriate material.

A patient, a convicted child sex offender, tried to access inappropriate images of children via a smart TV during a period in December where he was able to use WiFi, but it didn't come to light until the following April.

Another child sex offender patient used dating sites, and one clip shows that they listed their area as 'Royston'.

While reflecting on his role dealing with these patients, and how ill-equipped he feels, reporter Carlo said: "We're dealing with people who are some of the most dangerous in society, the airlock opens we're thrown in and it's closed behind us."

Priory Group said in the documentary that the programme misrepresents the hospital overall.

The Crow has contacted Priory for comment.

The CQC's website says: "We are carrying out a review of quality at Kneesworth House. We will publish a report when our review is complete."

Secure Hospital Uncovered (Exposure) is available to watch on ITV Hub.