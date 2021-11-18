News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Kneesworth House patient charged with attempted rape

Bianca Wild

Published: 1:03 PM November 18, 2021
Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road has been rated as 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commi

Kneesworth House Hospital patient Rory Griffin is due to stand trial. - Credit: Archant

A patient at Kneesworth House Hospital has appeared in court charged with attempted rape. 

Rory Griffin appeared at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week charged with four offences related to incidents that allegedly took place in Bassingbourn-cum-Kneesworth on April 28, 2019. 

The 38-year-old is charged with attempted rape, assaulting a woman thereby occasioning actual bodily harm and committing the assault with the intention of committing sexual violence. 

He is also charged with making a threat to kill the same person, intending that she would fear that the threat would be carried out.

The case was sent for trial, to be heard at Cambridge Crown Court on December 9, 2021.

Kneesworth House is run by the Priory Group. A documentary, which aired last month, reported failings at the site. 

A spokesperson for the care provider said they "would not be commenting on an ongoing court case."

Bassingbourn News
Royston News

