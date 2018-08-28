Knebworth Golf Club raises funds to make ‘huge difference’ to Stevenage centre

Knebworth Golf Club's captain Peter Gormley, Douglas Drive Centre's manager Rose Griffin, Douglas Drive Centre's chairman and borough councillor Jeannette Thomas, and Knebworth Golf Club's lady captain Cheryl Rowney. Archant

Members of a golf club have raised more than £18,000 to support a day centre for senior citizens.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The money has been raised for the Douglas Drive Day Centre in Stevenage throughout the year by members of Knebworth Golf Club, with events including coffee mornings, raffles and a charity golf day and auction.

The club’s captain Peter Gormley said the day centre was the club’s chosen charity for 2018 because the club host’s dinner for the centre’s staff, volunteers and clients every year.

Peter said the £18,346 raised included a number of generous donations and will “make such a huge difference” to the centre.

Douglas Drive Day Centre aims to enrich the social lives of senior citizens and help prevent isolation, and also offers a two-course meal for a nominal fee.

It also provides a series of care groups, including speech therapy sessions for stroke survivors and people with Parkinson’s disease or MS.