KJAR students get creative with lockdown fundraising for Africa trip

The King James Academy Royston student fundraisers. Pictures: Courtesy of KJAR students' families Archant

A group of Royston students have been getting creative in the coronavirus lockdown fundraising for a trip to Malawi next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Rachel Page King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Rachel Page

The King James Academy Royston trip will see 15 students from years 8, 9 and 10 head to the African nation.

Head of Year 9 Mikaela Robinson said: “The trip will build confidence, independence and responsibility. They will be working on a charitable project as well as experiencing life in Malawi.”

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Gareth Jones King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Gareth Jones

Students have delivered menus for Royston Tandoori and sold plants and cakes outside their homes to raise funds.

Syed Miah from Royston Tandoori said “I am keen to support the students and have been so impressed with their hard work and reliability in delivering 11000 menus.”

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Gareth Jones King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Gareth Jones

Their sponsored lockdown activities so far include washing cars, gardening, shooting netball goals, trampoline bouncing to cover the distance between here and Malawi, and the Mount Mulanje stair climb challenge.

The students will carry on fundraising over the year. Email MalawiRoyston2021@gmail.com for more details.

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Emma Eather King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Emma Eather

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Clare Swarbrick King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Clare Swarbrick

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Cara Matthews King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Cara Matthews

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Bethan Herbert King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Bethan Herbert

King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Anne Marie Maitland King James Academy Royston students have been coming up with creative ways of fundraising for their trip to Malawi. Picture: Anne Marie Maitland

Selling sunflowers has been one of the ways KJAR students have fundraised for their Malawi trip. Picture: Caroline Webb Selling sunflowers has been one of the ways KJAR students have fundraised for their Malawi trip. Picture: Caroline Webb

You may also want to watch: