Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR Archant

A number of students and staff are self isolating after COVID-19 cases were confirmed at King James Academy Royston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school has confirmed the two cases, but did not disclose whether it was students or staff who had the positive test result.

You may also want to watch:

A school spokesperson has today told the Crow: “King James Academy Royston can confirm that late on the evening of Thursday, November 12, we were informed of two positive COVID cases. Supported by Public Health England a number of students and staff were identified as close contacts and were informed of the need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“We would like to thank the members of the school community for their positive and supportive response whilst we dealt with this situation.

“We look forward to having the full student body back as soon as possible. We would remind any parents whose children display symptoms to contact the school as soon as possible.”