Advanced search

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

PUBLISHED: 17:03 16 November 2020

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Archant

A number of students and staff are self isolating after COVID-19 cases were confirmed at King James Academy Royston.

The school has confirmed the two cases, but did not disclose whether it was students or staff who had the positive test result.

You may also want to watch:

A school spokesperson has today told the Crow: “King James Academy Royston can confirm that late on the evening of Thursday, November 12, we were informed of two positive COVID cases. Supported by Public Health England a number of students and staff were identified as close contacts and were informed of the need to self-isolate for 14 days.

“We would like to thank the members of the school community for their positive and supportive response whilst we dealt with this situation.

“We look forward to having the full student body back as soon as possible. We would remind any parents whose children display symptoms to contact the school as soon as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad

Royston drugs gang sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

Ricky Crotty, Stephen Girling and Shaun Mansiri have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years. Picture: Herts police

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad

Royston drugs gang sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

Ricky Crotty, Stephen Girling and Shaun Mansiri have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years. Picture: Herts police

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College

Police patrols increased after man follows pupils near Meldreth Primary School and Melbourn College.

Latest from the Royston Crow

Students and staff self-isolating as school confirms coronavirus cases

King James Academy Royston: Picture: KJAR

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

‘Fund our fire service’ – Herts union calls on county council after a decade of cuts

Firefighters look on.

December events at Cambridge Junction in first since March

Champion of TV show ‘Taskmaster’ and toast of the Edinburgh Fringe, Lou Sanders will perform at Cambridge Junction in December 2020. Photo: Supplied by Cambridge Junction.

Hertfordshire Community Foundation launches appeal to help save local lives this winter

“HCF’s winter appeal will ensure support gets to the people and families who really need it, particularly over the festive period.