Orwell fundraiser to take on stay-awake challenge for Addenbrooke’s Hospital
PUBLISHED: 16:18 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:18 07 September 2020
A fundraiser from Orwell’s latest challenge is to stay awake for 24-hours to raise cash for the Lysosomal Disorders Unit at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.
Kirsten Bailey chose Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust as the cause as staff on the LDU saved her life when she was a teenager. She became so ill that she was in a coma due to metabolic acidosis.
The 30-year-old, who also has other health problems, said: “I wanted to do this sponsored event to raise funds for this amazing hospital and this event will be a huge challenge for me.
“This hospital and the Lysosomal Disorders Unit has literally been my lifeline, they have helped me with my mental state via referring me to a psychologist, they have helped me with my condition, they have helped me with exercises, but most importantly they saved my life when I was 14 years old and helped me with many illnesses since.
“They are heroes and I want to do this to help them as a thank you.”
Kirsten is a fundraising volunteer at Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust, and has previously organised events for the cause and for others close to her heart.
She said: “I have never done anything like this challenge before, but I have done sponsored silences and dressed as Disney characters for a month plus organised many fetes and fairs.
“It is going to be a challenge but if it wasn’t there wouldn’t be any point in doing it – and I am a bit of a challenge to the hospital with all my medical needs so it is quite appropriate really. There really is no training to do this – it is literally done via stamina and stubbornness!
“I would like to raise a minimum of £200 but would love to raise more.”
Ellie Bridges is community relationships co-ordinator for Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust.
She said: “We are absolutely delighted that Kirsten has chosen to raise funds for the LDU with her 24-hour stay awake challenge. Kirsten’s continued dedication and commitment to making the hospital even better is amazing.”
Kirsten’s challenge is set for September 26.
Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/KIRSTEN-BAILEY12 to sponsor her, and for regular updates on her progress throughout the challenge.
