Royston students in fundraising walk ahead of new school launch

RSAT students on their fundraising walk. Picture: RSAT Archant

Students and staff from the three RSAT schools went on a fundraising walk, ahead of the launch of through-school King James Academy Royston next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greneway, Roysia and Meridian schools will become one academy when the new term commences, two years after plans for the merger were first unveiled.

The aim of the six-mile walk was to "provide a new challenge for pupils and provide an excellent opportunity for the whole school community to work together as a team, working together to motivate and encourage each other to keep going until the very end".

This was to exemplify the new institution's character values - challenge, aspiration, resilience and respect.

Around 850 walkers took part in the trek around the town, which included visiting some of the plantations, which provided valuable shade and lovely scenery on a very hot and sunny morning.

You may also want to watch:

The school were delighted to have a large number of parent volunteers support the team by accompanying the pupils on the walk and also marshalling in different locations in the town. Pupils from Year 5 to Year 10 all walked the same route, with student leaders from Year 9 and 10 accompanying the pupils in key stage 2, and student leaders from Year 13 supporting those in Year 9.

Money raised will go towards improvements to the school's sites in Garden Walk.

Assistant headteacher Zoe Andrews, who organised the walk, said: "What a fantastic community event we had.

"A huge thank you to all of our parents who volunteered to come with us, as well as to our sixth form students who came back in to help out.

"A special mention must go to our local PCSO, Penny Tomsett, who was instrumental in ensuring the health and safety of all the pupils in this event. We have raised more than £3,500 so far and we don't have all the sponsorship money in yet!"

If you would like to support the efforts of King James Academy Royston, go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kjar and donations can also be dropped off at either the junior site or senior site offices, marked 'sponsored walk'.

All funds received will go directly into improvements for the children, and the school will update all parents with the details for these plans in September.