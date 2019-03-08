King James Academy Royston requests to join multi-academy trust

Students at King James Academy Royston. Picture: Stuart Thomas Archant

The headteacher of King James Academy Royston has confirmed the school has requested to join a multi-academy trust - and said that the move has been agreed, pending formalities.

King James Academy Royston headteacher Gordon Farquhar. Picture: RSAT King James Academy Royston headteacher Gordon Farquhar. Picture: RSAT

In a letter to parents, head Gordon Farquhar informed parents of the request to join the Diamond Learning Partnership Trust.

He said: "I am writing to inform you of an exciting development the board and I feel will take the positive work we've done over the last year and support us in growing into an even more successful school.

"As part of our transformation from three separate schools into King James Academy we have been working with the Department for Education to secure viable and high quality education in Royston. In order to continue this journey we believe we should follow DFE guidance and join a larger multi-academy trust.

"Given that all our schools are all judged to be 'good' by Ofsted, we have had some freedom to look for an a multi-academy trust which matches our values and principles.

"Diamond Learning Partnership Trust, a successful mid-sized MAT based in Cambridgeshire, is an organisation whose values and principals link directly with ours. We have therefore approached them, with the support of the DFE, and requested to join their organisation.

"Our primary reasons for looking to join is their strong track record in effective financial management and their robust accountability in improving student performance. "While our budget has balanced for the last two years, our poor historic performance in this area is something we need to ensure never happens again, and as I have continually said improving results and outcomes for students at all key stages is something we must focus on.

"I firmly believe DLPT will ensure I deliver the promises I made to you as parents and more importantly to your children.

"Diamond Learning Partnership Trust have agreed to our joining and we are currently going through the formal process.

"As part of this I would like to invite you to an informal drop in event with the school leaders in their multi-academy trust on Tuesday, November 12, between 3.30pm and 7pm.

"People from King James Academy and Diamond Learning Partnership Trust will be available to answer any questions you may have. This will take place in the senior site hall.

"I hope you agree with me that this is an exciting development for the schools future and will come to meet us on the senior site."

Greneway, Roysia and Meridian schools - all governed by the Royston Schools Academy Trust - merged in September 2018 before relaunching as through school King James Academy Royston in September 2019.